Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet entered July expected to be one of the biggest names dealt at the July 30 trade deadline. His situation became more complex last week, however, . Rumored to be among them? An unwillingness to pitch in the postseason without first signing a contract extension. (Crochet is said to believe this is the best approach for him to maintain his health to close out what is his first season as a starting pitcher.)

Crochet, for his part, declined to comment on that report when he was asked by reporters heading into last weekend. The same was not true for White Sox general manager Chris Getz, who offered his thoughts on the matter on Monday, 24 hours before the deadline.

"The communication had been very strong between Garrett and I and his agency. I was a little surprised and taken aback by how they went about it, considering I had a conversation with his agent the night before," Getz told reporters, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "That's not exactly the tactic I would have taken, being a former player."

Getz added that Crochet's approach was "a bit hurtful, quite honestly."

It's unclear how much Crochet's demands going public have harmed his chances of being traded. The Athletic reported that "certain teams" have been reluctant to move forward, though the Los Angeles Dodgers, always bold operators, are said to remain in the mix.

Crochet, 25, has compiled a 3.23 ERA (128 ERA+) and a 6.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 starts this season. His 115 innings represent a new career high. His previous best was 65 innings, which he threw back in 2019 at the collegiate level.