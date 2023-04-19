Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sublaxation, the team announced Wednesday. Mitchell suffered the injury sliding into third base in the tenth inning of Tuesday night's win over the Seattle Mariners (MIL 6, SEA 5 in 11 innings). Outfielder Blake Perkins was called up in a corresponding move.

Mitchell started the tenth inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a ground ball to first. He was looked at by the trainer and initially remained in the game, though he was in obvious discomfort after making a throw from the outfield an inning later. Here's the play:

The Brewers have not yet provided a timeframe for Mitchell's recovery. Some players have returned from shoulder subluxations in as little as two weeks. But, if surgery is required, it could end Mitchell's season.

Mitchell, 24, has been a bright spot for the first-place Brewers in the early days of the season. The rookie center fielder is slashing .259/.306/.466 with three home runs while playing strong defense. Mitchell was the No. 20 pick in the 2020 draft and made his MLB debut last year, hitting .311/.373/.459 with two homers in 28 games.

Outfielder Sal Frelick, Milwaukee's best MLB-ready outfield prospect, is currently sidelined with a jammed thumb injury in Triple-A, so Perkins was called up instead. Frelick is hitting .232/.318/.321 in the early going. Perkins has a .292/.370/.417 batting line and will make his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.

Mitchell joins a long list of injured Brewers: Aaron Ashby (shoulder), Corbin Burnes (chest), Tyrone Taylor (elbow), Luis Urías (hamstring), Gus Varland (hand), and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), among others. Burnes could make his next start, while Urías and Woodruff are out longer term.

Milwaukee enters play Wednesday with a 13-5 record and a plus-33 run differential. They have a two-game lead in the NL Central three weeks into the new season.