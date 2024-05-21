Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock may require season-ending elbow surgery, manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday night. Whitlock, who has not pitched in the majors since mid-April, experienced elbow soreness following a rehab start.

"There's damage in the ligament," Cora said, according to NESN. "So, there's a possibility he's going to get surgery. He'll fly to see the doctor this week and they'll go from there."

It's unclear what specific surgery Whitlock would require, but the extent of ligament damage could necessitate Tommy John surgery or perhaps the installation of an internal brace. Either would mark the end of his 2024 campaign.

Garrett Whitlock BOS • SP • #22 ERA 1.96 WHIP 1.15 IP 18.1 BB 7 K 17 View Profile

Whitlock, 27, dealt with his fair share of injuries over the last four seasons. Indeed, this particular stint on the injured list doubled as his eighth since being selected in the 2020 Rule 5 draft from the New York Yankees -- at the time, he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

When healthy, Whitlock has averaged 23 appearances a year split between the starting rotation and the bullpen, amassing a 3.39 ERA (132 ERA+) and a 4.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 241 innings. This season, over four starts, he had compiled a 216 ERA+ and a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Red Sox liked Whitlock enough to sign him to a four-year extension worth nearly $19 million. Said deal includes clubs options for the 2027-28 seasons.

The Red Sox, who enter Tuesday with a 24-24 record, have had to withstand a slew of injuries already this season. In addition to Whitlock, the Red Sox are also without starter Lucas Giolito, shortstop Trevor Story, first baseman Triston Casas, and outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida. The Red Sox have nevertheless stayed afloat in the playoff picture thanks to shocking contributions from the likes of Kutter Crawford and Cooper Criswell, among others.