Gary Sanchez, one of the Yankees' few healthy starters, had a rough return from the injured list
Sanchez went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts and made an error defensively
The banged-up New York Yankees welcomed back starting catcher Gary Sanchez on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after placing him on the injured list with a strained calf. The Yankees may have won -- overcoming a 5-0 deficit versus the Los Angeles Angels to win 6-5 -- but Sanchez himself had what can generously be described as a forgettable evening.
At the plate, Sanchez went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. Behind it, he botched a bunt that resulted in his fifth error of the season in his ninth game at catcher. Ouch. Sanchez's mitt has been criticized during his career due to his propensity for allowing passed balls. Yet errors have been the biggest issue this year, as he's already just one away from matching his 2018 total.
To be fair to Sanchez, his rehab stint included all of one game, making it understandable if he felt a little rusty out there. Besides, he's in the lineup foremost for his stick. And, when he's been healthy this year, he's raked. With Wednesday's stinker baked in, he still entered Thursday hitting .244/.306/.667 with six home runs.
Even with Sanchez back, by the way, the Yankees have 13 players remaining on the injured list. That includes outfielder Clint Frazier, who hopped on the shelf following Wednesday's win with an ankle injury.
