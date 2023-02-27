Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux is headed for an MRI after being carted off the diamond in spring training action Monday afternoon in Arizona. He was running from second to third and needed to alter his path to avoid a throw and then stumbled. While it looked like Lux injured his right ankle, manager Dave Roberts said the knee was of greater concern, and the shortstop could be seen holding his right knee in apparent pain while on the ground.

Here's the footage (warning for the squeamish):

Lux will undergo an MRI before the Dodgers reveal the injury and prognosis, Roberts said after the game, revealing that the shortstop felt a "pop" in his knee.

"Right now we're in the 'hope' phase," Roberts said on the post-game show (via Mike DiGiovanna). "It's a tough one. I'm just hoping for the best."

The 25-year-old Lux was set to take over as the everyday shortstop for the Dodgers this spring. It had been Corey Seager's position for a while before he departed via free agency after the 2021 season, at which point Trea Turner slid back to his natural spot. Turner also signed elsewhere this past offseason, so the coast is clear for Lux, assuming this injury doesn't wipe out his entire season.

Lux, a first-round pick out of high school by the Dodgers in 2016, spent most of his time in the minors at shortstop and was at one time considered a top-five prospect in all of baseball. He got 93 starts at second base last season while also playing some left field and a bit of shortstop. In 471 plate appearances, he hit .276/.346/.399 (105 OPS+) with 20 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 42 RBI, 66 runs, seven stolen bases and 2.5 WAR.

If Lux is to miss any time in the regular season, the Dodgers would likely turn to Miguel Rojas at short and it's possible Chris Taylor might see a little time there, though he spent only one inning all season last year at shortstop. There's also the chance they could acquire someone from outside the organization.