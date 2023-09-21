Looking for some MLB-related viewing this coming offseason, baseball fans? I've got something for you. Royals fans, specifically, will enjoy this the most, but all baseball fans should have an appreciation for Kansas City legend George Brett. "MLB Network Presents" is a documentary-style series from MLB Network and Brett will be the latest subject, following similar features on Tony Gwynn, Don Mattingly, the 1995 Mariners and more.

"MLB Network Presents: Brett" is set to debut in December.

Marking 50 years since his debut, 40 since the Pine Tar Incident and 30 since his retirement, 2023 was the perfect year for this one. Via MLB Network:

A kid from California, his forever bond with the city of Kansas City will be a theme throughout. Explored in the film will be Brett's relationship with his father, batting .390 in 1980, the Royals vs. Yankees rivalry (lost 3 straight ALCS to NYY before beating them in 1980), the pine tar game, and his relentless drive for excellence.

Brett spent parts of 21 seasons in the majors, all with the Royals. He was a 13-time All-Star, Gold Glover, three-time Silver Slugger, World Series champion, ALCS MVP and MVP. A career .305 hitter, Brett won two batting titles and led the league in hits three times. His 1980 MVP season was one for the ages: he hit .390 while leading the majors in on-base percentage and slugging percentage to go with 9.4 WAR and 118 RBI in just 117 games.

A well-known character, Brett is one of the more colorful superstars MLB had during his, or any, era. I could pull out any number of moments from his lengthy career, but the most famous (notorious?) would the aforementioned Pine Tar Incident:

A fun nugget on this one is while the clip looks like the game was called there and the Royals lost to the Yankees, Kansas City appealed the decision. The American League office upheld the appeal and the game resumed after Brett's home run, which was then counted. The Royals won the game.

The documentary will be a must-watch for die-hard baseball fans this offseason.