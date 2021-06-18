George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek died Saturday following complications from Tommy John surgery. He was 20. Here is the description of what happened, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized in his honor by a teammate.

"Sang was a member of the 2021 George Mason Baseball team. After battling through injuries throughout the season, Sang required Tommy John surgery. He suddenly passed away due to complications with his surgery. As a team, we are all mourning his passing. We are asking for donations in order to support Sang's family through this difficult time. Any and all donations are appreciated, and the Baek family will receive all of the proceeds."

Baek reportedly died from a blood clot during the surgery.

During his freshman season with George Mason, Baek appeared in seven games, with his collegiate debut coming on March 12.

"We are devastated by the passing of Sang," George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown said. "Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."

Baek arrived at George Mason from James M. Bennette High School in Salisbury, Md. He helped lead that team to a state title in 2019.