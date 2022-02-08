Longtime major-league outfielder Gerald Williams passed away Tuesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was 55.

"Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer," Derek Jeter, Williams' former teammate with the New York Yankees, said in a statement. "To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family."

Jeter and Williams grew close while coming up together through the Yankees' minor-league system in the early 1990s. Jeter has said Williams looked out for him early in his career in New York.

Williams played 14 seasons in the big leagues, from 1992-2005. He broke in with the Yankees in 1992 and was their most-of-the-time left fielder in 1995 and 1996, though he was traded away in Aug. 1996 and missed out the team's World Series win.

A veteran of over 1,000 games, Williams retired as a career .255/.301/.410 hitter with 85 home runs and 106 stolen bases. He was also a gifted defender who preserved Doc Gooden's no-hitter with a great running catch in center field. On May 1, 1996, Williams became the second Yankee ever with a six-hit game, joining Myril Hoag in 1934 (Johnny Damon later did it in 2008).

Nicknamed "Ice," Williams played with the Brewers, Braves, Devil Rays, Marlins, and Mets following his initial stint with the Yankees. He was part of the Braves team that lost to Jeter and the Yankees in the 1999 World Series. Williams had a second stint with the Yankees from 2001-02.

On Aug. 29, 2000, Williams famously charged Pedro Martinez and started a massive brawl after being hit by a pitch in the wrist.

Following his playing career Williams served as general manager of the Tampa Bay Titans, an independent basketball team in The Basketball League. "I'm that guy who makes sure they understand there is no tomorrow. They can't afford to say, 'Oh, don't worry, we'll get 'em tomorrow.' Tomorrow? What are you talking about? You're going to get cut today!" Williams told the New York Times last year.