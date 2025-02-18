The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on a four-year, $45 million contract extension, ESPN reports.

According to the report, the deal includes a club option for a fifth year and will not kick in until the 2026 season. That means the extension, if fully exercised, could buy out three of Perdomo's free-agent years. Mark Feinsand reports that the club option would bump the deal to $57 million over five years, and the pact also includes incentives that could push the total worth to $72 million.

The switch-hitting Perdomo, age 25, is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .273/.344/.374 (101 OPS+) with 21 doubles and nine stolen bases in 98 games as Arizona's primary shortstop. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 84 across parts of four MLB seasons.

To date, Perdomo has earned one All-Star appearance, which came in 2023. Over the last two seasons, he's amassed a WAR of 5.8 in 242 games. Offensively, he boasts excellent plate discipline and contact skills, as well as speed and value on the bases. Arizona originally signed Perdomo in 2016 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

The D-backs, after winning the pennant in 2023 and narrowly missing the postseason in 2024, are priming themselves for contention over at least the next handful of seasons around core talents like the newly signed Corbin Burnes, Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Zac Gallen, among others.

Plainly, they see Perdomo as an important part of the core moving forward.