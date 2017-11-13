Gerardo Nunez: Marlin on the Rise

For the 2016-17 offseason, we counted down the Top 100 all-time Marlins. This offseason, we will instead cast our eyes ahead. I’ll be outlining the Top 100 Marlins prospects, as chosen by you on the ranker.com listing.

Today’s Marlin, Gerardo Nunez, is a 6’1”, 180 lb. second baseman from Sanchez, Dominican Republic. Born on February 6th, 1998, he made his debut in 2016 with the DSL Marlins in the Dominican Summer League. He went six-for-24 in seven contests, drawing two walks and striking out seven times. He made starts at shortstop and third base during his time there.

In 2017, Nunez joined the GCL Marlins, a lateral promotion to the mainland rookie instructional league. He slashed .287/.342/.338 in 37 contests, with 14 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 32 strikeouts in 149 plate appearances, against only nine walks.

In Nunez’ first contest as part of the GCL club, he went four-for-four with two runs, also drawing first base by way of HBP in a 5-4 win against the GCL Mets. In fact, he went eight-for-nine in his first three games, followed by two one-for-five contests.

Nunez has a long way to go, and must get his free swinging under control. His plus speed bears watching, and although his fielding percentage is only .930 over his career thus far, he’s far better at his listed position of second base, coming in at a .958 clip. Look for him to begin this season at either GCL or with the Batavia Muckdogs.