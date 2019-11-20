Gerardo Parra, popular for 'Baby Shark' walk-up song, leaves World Series champion Nationals for Japan
Parra in 2020 will be in his age-33 season
Veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra, who this past season as a member of the champion Washington Nationals became a fan favorite thanks in large measure to his use of "Baby Shark" as his walk-up music, has signed with Japan's Yomiuri Giants. The Nationals made the announcement on Wednesday.
Parra, 32, has spent parts of 11 seasons in MLB. Over that span, he's batted .276/.323/.404 (91 OPS+) with 1,312 hits; 88 home runs; and 96 stolen bases over that span. Parra won a Gold Glove for his outfield work in 2011 and 2013 with the Diamondbacks. This past season, Parra batted .234/.293/.391 with the Giants and Nationals. The Giants released Parra in early May, and shortly thereafter the Nationals signed him.
Parra's numbers improved with the Nationals, but the numbers don't really tell the story of his appeal to teammates and fans. Parra in Washington was by all accounts and beloved and necessary clubhouse presence. However, it was his use of the infectious children's song "Baby Shark" that made him a phenomenon unto to himself in D.C. and most especially at Nationals Park during the World Series. It went a little something like this:
As the story goes, Parra decided to make "Baby Shark" his walk-up music after seeing how much his two-year-old loved the song. Of course, Nats fans now cherish the song more than any two-year-old possibly could. That's why Parra's place in the D.C. baseball pantheon is about much more than the numbers.
Given the exuberance of baseball fans in Japan, Parra's walk-up music will no doubt be similarly popular with Parra's new team. As for that new team, the Yomiuri Giants are coming off a loss to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Japan Series, so perhaps steady doses of Parra and "Baby Shark" will provide that final missing ingredient.
