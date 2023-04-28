Two days after Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez exited Wednesday afternoon's start against the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent injury, the club placed him on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing elbow. Wednesday's start was his first after returning from a two-week stint on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. Right-hander Connor Seabold has been recalled from Triple-A to take Márquez's spot on the active roster.

Márquez missed about a month with arm inflammation late in 2019. That was his only visit to the injured list with an arm injury prior to this season. Forearm trouble, which Márquez had earlier this month, is a common precursor to elbow ligament issues and potentially Tommy John surgery.

Colorado designated José Ureña for assignment earlier this week and they're also without Antonio Senzatela, who is rehabbing from knee surgery last September. The Rockies are not blessed with much pitching depth and losing Márquez for any length of time would take a bite out of an already thin rotation.

The 28-year-old Márquez this season has a 4.95 ERA and a 5.67 K/BB ratio in four starts this season. He allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings against Cleveland before exiting the game on Wednesday. Márquez has a 5.07 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.78 ERA on the road in his career.

After losing 4-1 to the Guardians Wednesday, the Rockies are now 8-18 record and a minus-47 run differential.