Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez exited Wednesday afternoon's start against the Cleveland Guardians (GameTracker) with an apparent injury. Márquez threw a pitch in the fourth inning, signaled for the trainer, and left the game. Wednesday is his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.

The Rockies have not yet announced an update on Márquez. His final pitch was an 93 mph fastball that was roughly in line with this normal velocity, spin, and movement.

Márquez missed about a month with arm inflammation late in 2019. That was his only visit to the injured list with an arm injury prior to this season. Forearm trouble, which Márquez had earlier this month, is a common precursor to elbow ligament issues and potentially Tommy John surgery.

Colorado designated José Ureña for assignment earlier this week and they're also without Antonio Senzatela, who is rehabbing from knee surgery last September. The Rockies are not blessed with much pitching depth and losing Márquez for any length of time would take a bite out of an already thin rotation.

The 28-year-old Márquez entered play Wednesday with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings against Cleveland before exiting the game. Márquez has a 5.07 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.78 ERA on the road in his career.

The Rockies began Wednesday with an 8-17 record and a minus-44 run differential.