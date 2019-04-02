German Marquez reportedly agrees to five-year extension as Rockies lock up underrated righty

Yet another young player has signed a long-term contract extension. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Colorado Rockies and right-hander German Marquez have agreed to a five-year extension with a club option that can become a mutual option based on Cy Young voting. The team has not confirmed the deal.

Marquez, 24, was set to become a free agent during the 2022-23 offseason. Now he'll have to wait until at least the 2023-24 offseason. The extension buys out his final pre-arbitration year, all three arbitration years, and one free agent year. The option covers another free agent year.

Originally acquired from the Rays in the Corey Dickerson trade, Marquez has quietly developed into one of the top starters in the National League the last two seasons. Last year he threw 196 innings with a 3.77 ERA and a whopping 230 strikeouts. Adjusting for ballpark, Marquez's ERA was 24 percent better than league average.

Both Blake Snell (five years, $50 million) and Luis Severino (four years, $40 million) signed multi-year extensions at the same service time level as Marquez in recent weeks. The Marquez deal falls right in the same salary range. The Severino and Marquez contracts each include an option year. Snell's does not.

The Rockies now control Jon Gray and Tyler Anderson through 2021, Kyle Freeland through 2022, and Marquez through 2023. They have the best rotation in franchise history right now and these guys aren't going anywhere. I imagine Freeland is among the team's next extension priorities.

Last month Colorado agreed to a massive eight-year, $260 million extension with franchise player Nolan Arenado. Freeland and shortstop Trevor Story stand out as candidates for long-term extensions as well.

Marquez is the 25th player to sign a long-term extension since the calendar flipped to 2019 and the first since the Braves locked up Ronald Acuna earlier on Tuesday.