Gerrit Cole rumors: Free agent's market moving quickly after Strasburg signing; Winter Meetings deal possible
The Yankees are set to make a 'very competitive' offer to Cole
On Monday, the first day of this year's Winter Meetings, the Washington Nationals re-signed 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year, $245 million deal. The record-breaking contract gives Strasburg the highest average annual value and the most money for a pitcher in MLB history. His record likely will not stand for too long.
Gerrit Cole remains a free agent and will almost certainly topple both of Strasburg's marks whenever he signs a new contract. With Strasburg in agreement with Washington, even more attention has shifted to Cole, who could land with a new team before the Winter Meetings wrap up on Thursday. We'll keep track of the latest rumors surrounding the 29-year-old flame-throwing righty in this post.
Yanks to make 'competitive' offer as market moves quickly
New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was set to arrive in San Diego at the Winter Meetings on Monday. Sherman adds that the club's plan was to submit a formal bid for Cole on Monday. It was reported Sunday by Bob Klapisch of the New York Times that the Yankees were set to make Cole a seven-year, $245 million offer (the exact contract Strasburg signed Monday). YES Network's Jack Curry is also reporting that the Yankees and Cashman are expected to make a "very, very competitive offer" to Cole on Monday.
Furthermore, MLB Network's Jon Morosi adds that after the Strasburg signing, Cole's market is developing quickly and he's becoming more likely to sign during this week's Winter Meetings. The Angels are the Yankees' main competition to land the ace right-hander, who has the chance to become the first pitcher in MLB history to ink a $300 million contract.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nationals give Strasburg record deal
The 31-year-old ace and 2019 World Series MVP is staying put in D.C. for a long time to come
-
Top 10 richest deals for a pitcher
Strasburg has the richest deal ever signed by a pitcher, but it might not last for long because...
-
4 reasons Cole could get $300 million
The Yankees and Angels appear to be in a bidding war for the right-hander
-
8 bold predictions for Winter Meetings
Will Francisco Lindor, Anthony Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg get new homes this week?
-
What Strasburg deal means for Rendon
The Nationals are likely to bid adieu to their longtime third baseman
-
10 teams to watch at Winter Meetings
The upcoming Winter Meetings could be a frenzied one, and these teams figure to be at the center...
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night