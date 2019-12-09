Gerrit Cole rumors: Free agent's market moving quickly after Strasburg signing; Winter Meetings deal possible

On Monday, the first day of this year's Winter Meetings, the Washington Nationals re-signed 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year, $245 million deal. The record-breaking contract gives Strasburg the highest average annual value and the most money for a pitcher in MLB history. His record likely will not stand for too long.

Gerrit Cole remains a free agent and will almost certainly topple both of Strasburg's marks whenever he signs a new contract. With Strasburg in agreement with Washington, even more attention has shifted to Cole, who could land with a new team before the Winter Meetings wrap up on Thursday. We'll keep track of the latest rumors surrounding the 29-year-old flame-throwing righty in this post.

Yanks to make 'competitive' offer as market moves quickly

New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was set to arrive in San Diego at the Winter Meetings on Monday. Sherman adds that the club's plan was to submit a formal bid for Cole on Monday. It was reported Sunday by Bob Klapisch of the New York Times that the Yankees were set to make Cole a seven-year, $245 million offer (the exact contract Strasburg signed Monday). YES Network's Jack Curry is also reporting that the Yankees and Cashman are expected to make a "very, very competitive offer" to Cole on Monday.

Furthermore, MLB Network's Jon Morosi adds that after the Strasburg signing, Cole's market is developing quickly and he's becoming more likely to sign during this week's Winter Meetings. The Angels are the Yankees' main competition to land the ace right-hander, who has the chance to become the first pitcher in MLB history to ink a $300 million contract.