New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will require Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Over the weekend, Cole admitted he was "concerned" about the elbow after feeling discomfort following his Feb. 28 start. "I'm hoping for the best," he said Saturday. "In the game, there was a lot of good stuff happening the other day, but as I got home, I just continued to get more and more sore. Something wasn't right."

Cole is the second notable loss for the Yankees rotation this spring. Luis Gil will be sidelined for the start of the season on account of a strained lat. The Yankees, who entered the exhibition season with more starters than rotation spots, will now have to rely on a staff that includes free-agent signing Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Will Warren, and Marcus Stroman.

The Yankees will also be without designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, hampered by what he called "severe" injuries to both of his elbows. Should Stanton require surgery, he would miss the entire 2025 season.

Cole, 34, was limited to 17 starts last season after experiencing a nerve issue in his throwing elbow. He compiled a 3.41 ERA (121 ERA+) and a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in what served as the follow-up to his 2023 campaign, when he won his first career American League Cy Young Award. For his Yankees career, he's amassed a 3.12 ERA (134 ERA+) and a 4.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio in five seasons.

Gerrit Cole NYY • SP • #45 ERA 3.41 WHIP 1.13 IP 95 BB 29 K 99 View Profile

Cole's injury comes after an odd turn of events last winter. He initially triggered an opt-out clause in his contract that the Yankees could have voided by tacking on an additional season to his agreement. The Yankees did not do that, however, which would have led to Cole hitting free agency. Instead, the two sides agreed that Cole would remain in place over the duration of his original agreement -- or, through the 2028 campaign. He's slated to make $36 million annually over the ensuing four seasons.

The Yankees will open the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27.