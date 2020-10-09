When New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole takes the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night's decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series, he'll be doing something he's never done before in his big-league career: pitching on three days' rest.

Cole's personal history-making moment can be credited to Major League Baseball's altered playoff structure. Each series having a designated ballpark for every game meant that no travel was necessary. In turn, the league scrapped scheduled off days that typically allowed teams to travel between cities. That decision has allowed for a faster-paced postseason, but one that has forced teams to stray from their standard October pitching practices. Friday's game is a great example of the dynamic at play.

Cole won't be the only one pitching on fewer than four days' rest for the first time in his career, though. The Rays are expected to deploy their own Game 1 starter, Blake Snell, at some point during the night. When that happens, he too will be making his first MLB appearance on three days' rest. Tampa Bay's scheduled starter, Tyler Glasnow, isn't likely to work beyond an inning or two, in part because he'll be working on just two days' rest (Glasnow does have past bullpen experience that could come in handy for him on Friday.) Under a normal LDS schedule, Cole and Snell would have been able to start Game 5 on their normal amount of rest.

The pitching situation in the Yankees-Rays finale could be a preview of what's to come during the subsequent best-of-seven League Championship Series.

The past couple years have seen teams, such as the '19 Washington Nationals and the '18 Boston Red Sox, hack the series by using their best pitchers as much as possible. One manager or another is likely to try the same trick this year, but the lack of built-in off days during the League Championship Series will make it tougher to coordinate-- and make it more likely that Cole or Snell will be making further appearances on short rest.