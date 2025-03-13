New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has undergone Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2025 MLB season, according to the team. The surgery included internal bracing, a relatively new procedure that improves the level of support on the ligament and can speed up recovery time. Cole first admitted last weekend that he was "concerned" about the elbow after feeling discomfort following his Feb. 28 start.

"From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn't changed -- I still believe in it, and I'm more determined than ever to achieve it," Cole posted on Instagram Monday after news broke.

"Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery. This isn't the news any athlete wants to hear, but it's the necessary next step for my career.

"I have a lot left to give, and I'm fully committed to the work ahead. I'll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can't wait to be back on the mound -- stronger than ever.

"See you soon."

Cole is the second notable loss for the Yankees rotation this spring. Luis Gil will be sidelined for the start of the season on account of a strained lat. The Yankees, who entered the exhibition season with more starters than rotation spots, will now have to rely on a staff that includes free-agent signing Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and likely Will Warren.

The Yankees will also be without designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, hampered by what he called "severe" injuries to both of his elbows. Should Stanton require surgery, he would miss the entire 2025 season.

Cole, 34, was limited to 17 starts last season after experiencing a nerve issue in his throwing elbow. He compiled a 3.41 ERA (121 ERA+) and a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in what served as the follow-up to his 2023 campaign, when he won his first career American League Cy Young Award. For his Yankees career, he's amassed a 3.12 ERA (134 ERA+) and a 4.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio in five seasons.

These days Tommy John surgery comes with a 14-18 month rehab, meaning Cole's absence will extend into 2026. It will also cut into his Hall of Fame case -- Cole is 47 wins short of 200 and 749 strikeouts short of 3,000.

Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, was instrumental in helping the Yankees weather Cole's injury last year. This year it was fall on Warren, New York's most MLB-ready pitching prospect. He's had a very strong spring, but he struggled in his MLB debut last season (10.32 ERA in 22 ⅔ innings). Veteran Carlos Carrasco is in camp on a minor-league contract and could be an option too.

Cole's injury comes after an odd turn of events last winter. He initially triggered an opt-out clause in his contract that the Yankees could have voided by tacking on an additional season to his agreement. The Yankees did not do that, however, which would have led to Cole hitting free agency. Instead, the two sides agreed that Cole would remain in place over the duration of his original agreement -- or, through the 2028 campaign. He's slated to make $36 million annually over the ensuing four seasons.

The Yankees will open the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27.