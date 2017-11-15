Get your Carlos Beltrán “Muchas Gracias, Carlos” t-shirt from BreakingT!

Thank you, Carlos!

Royals great Carlos Beltrán has retired, with a lovely piece in the Players’ Tribune entitled Muchas Gracias, Béisbol. It remains to be seen if Carlos will end up in Cooperstown and what cap he will wear, but regardless, he was one of the greatest players in Royals history.

Now you can show your thanks to Carlos with this Muchas Gracias, Carlos shirt from BreakingT!

The shirt comes in the color scheme for the Astros and Mets, but the one you prefer is the good ol’ blue and white of the Royals, the team Carlos came up with and won Rookie of the Year with.

BreakingT shirts are made of a cotton/poly blend and are quite comfy. The shirts are unisex and come in various sizes.

You can, of course, still purchase Moose Dongs t-shirts from BreakingT, although we’ll see how much longer he stays in a Royals uniform.