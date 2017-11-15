Giancarlo, please come to St. Louis - A Hunt and Peck

Conflicting reports elicit conflicting emotions

The Stanton Reports™ have been difficult to follow. One second he is reportedly saying he would prefer to go to a winning team. The next day the rumors are he will not approve a trade to St. Louis or Boston. An hour later the scuttlebutt is he has not ruled out any team.

To be honest, I do not know what is true and I am done trying to figure it out.

So, Giancarlo - may I call you Giancarlo? - if you are reading this (which, why wouldn’t he, right?), please do not reject St. Louis, at least, not right away. Is St. Louis near the coast? No. We do not have nice beaches or beautiful weather year round, but we have other things. We have... heart. We have vastly underrated, but still delicious cuisine. Burnt ends, Giancarlo, burnt ends. And Gooey Butter Cake. Our quiet little city is yes, quiet, but traffic is manageable and stress free. Maybe it gets cold here in the winter and hot in the summer, but the spring and fall weather is beautiful. You get used to the cold, and hopefully you are playing baseball in it.

What I am trying to say here, Mr. Stanton, is that St. Louis loves baseball and we will love you. We may not have all the fancy things other cities offer, but what we do have, we will gladly give. And we are getting a new trolley!

So please do not rule us out just yet. We really like you.

