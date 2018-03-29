Giancarlo Stanton begins his Yankees career with two-run home run in first at-bat
Welcome to New York
Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees and prized offseason pickup Giancarlo Stanton open the 2018 season in Toronto against the Blue Jays (GameTracker).
And, in his first at-bat as a Yankee, Stanton clobbered an opposite field two-run home against J.A. Happ. It was, as the kids say, well-struck. To the action footage:
Of course @Giancarlo818 homered on #OpeningDay … in his first at-bat.— MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2018
UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/ypnmSeyaD8
Good gravy. Opposite field bomb like it was a walk in the park.
To celebrate, Yankees radio announcer John Sterling broke out a home-run call that left everyone confused.
Stanton crushed that home run at 117.3 mph according to StatCast (StantonCast?). StatCast became a thing in 2015 and that Stanton homer is both the hardest hit homer ever recorded at Rogers Centre and the hardest hit opposite field homer ever recorded anywhere.
Also, only seven home runs were harder hit last season, and they were all hit by a pair of 2018 teammates:
Stanton is the first player to hit a home run in his first at-bat as a Yankee since ... Aaron Judge. How about that?
