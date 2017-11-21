Giancarlo Stanton, finishing second, and Matt Holliday’s free agency

Cardinals offseason—everybody’s offseason—is on hold for the NL MVP.

Having trouble sleeping? Constantly checking twitter? Refreshing websites for the latest news? Do you know an uncomfortable amount about the the farm system and financial status of the San Francisco Giants? Been reading up on state income tax levels in Florida, California, and Missouri? Welcome to the offseason of Giancarlo Stanton. We might have to keep waiting.

I'm also hearing that while offers are being delivered to #marlins, Fish are not at stage where they are asking for teams' best and final offers, so a) they're in no hurry and b) names in potential deal could change. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) November 20, 2017

There are reports that the Cardinals have submitted a formal offer and that offer included Sandy Alcantara. We don’t know if the Marlins like Sandy Alcantara. There are some people who probably view him as a reliever, but if this is a head-to-head matchup with the Giants, Alcantara is better than any prospect than any prospect the Giants can offer.

As the tweet above indicates, a trade adding a second base swap of Dee Gordon and Joe Panik is an interesting one. It’s sort of interesting in that it doesn’t really make a lot of sense for the Giants. Panik is younger, cheaper, and better than Gordon, though the two players aren’t that far off talent-wise. The Marlins second baseman isn’t old turning 30 at the start of next season, and he’s not expensive, owed $38 million over the next three years, roughly double what Panik will receive over the same time period through arbitration. So does this mean the Giants are offering a competent second baseman, not good prospects and salary relief to get Stanton? Is that really all it takes?

In San Francisco, writers are trying manage expectations:

#SFGiants fans might be setting themselves up for a huge disappointment if they believe Stanton deal to SF is fait accompli. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) November 20, 2017

It might come down to how appealling the Giants are as a destination. As Jeff Sullivan noted yesterday, adding Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t even make the Giants all that good.

Maybe you could say the Giants should try to get as good as they can right now. There would be some amount of sense to that. But it’s important to recognize where the Giants are, and where Stanton would leave them. Stanton would make them better, absolutely, but he would deplete the organization of some flexibility and talent. He would also leave the Giants still flawed, still maybe the third-best team in their own division, with all the other teams in the NL still just getting their offseasons started. What if the Giants took Giancarlo Stanton away from the Cardinals? What if the Cardinals then responded by getting Josh Donaldson? For the Giants, it would be maybe their one bullet. It probably wouldn’t solve every problem.

If the Giants were to take on the salaries of Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton, they are looking at a pretty hefty tax liability. If they have to give up Brandon Belt or Brandon Crawford or Johnny Cueto, the gains from Stanton slip back. Maybe the Giants wanted the Marlins to take Denard Span back, but Span is still above replacement and the Giants don’t have better alternatives without a huge payroll hike.

And maybe that’s why we wait. The Cardinals most serious rival for Stanton is a mediocre team with a somewhat grim future. The Giants are in California and have a great fanbase, but they don’t have near the prospects the Marlins want, and they might not have the competitive situation Stanton desires.

As for the Cardinals, they are offering salary relief, too, and decent prospects, but the prospects and salary relief come on somewhat of a sliding scale. From Derrick Goold’s most recent report on the subject:

The Cardinals are reluctant to shoulder the $295 million remaining on Stanton’s deal, but they can offer major league-ready prospects based upon how much of the contract the Marlins are willing to cover. The Cardinals also have discussed obtaining reliever Brad Ziegler with the Marlins, and he’s owed $9 million for 2018 — a hefty salary that the Marlins’ new ownership would like to shed.

The Cardinals have come in second a few times over the past few years to the point it is a running joke on social media. These talks have that feel a bit where the Cardinals decision to not commit as much money could be the final holdup. They also have the feel of the Matt Holliday negotiations nearly a decade ago.

In 2014, Joe Strauss described the fairly tense Holliday negotiations when the Cardinals outfielder was a free agent following the 2009 season:

Bill DeWitt became so exasperated he literally walked away from the table during negotiations with agent Scott Boras in January 2010. Boras, who lectured DeWitt about his team at the previous month’s winter meetings in Indianapolis, demanded seven years guaranteed for left fielder Matt Holliday or he would keep his free agent on the market, perhaps to sign a one-year “pillow” contract elsewhere. Mozeliak and DeWitt enjoy a strong relationship, strong enough for Mozeliak to persuade his boss to finalize a deal that keeps Holliday in St. Louis through 2016. Holliday has averaged 25 home runs and 94 RBIs the last four seasons while producing a .306 average and .909 OPS during his term with the club. The market long ago blew past his $17 million-per-year deal.

While the Cardinals don’t have all the time in the world, and they are dealing with a front office, not an agent, we could have a similar situation on our hands. The Cardinals might well have the best deal on the table by quite a bit, and the alternative for the Marlins and Stanton might not be very good, but the Cardinals still have to get the Marlins and Stanton to say yes.

We don’t know what the second-best offer to Matt Holliday was back in early 2010, but it probably wasn’t even close to the Cardinals offer. Holliday’s alternative at the time was to take one- or two-year deal. It took some pretty tense negotiating, and ultimately the Cardinals caved in to get the player they wanted. They haven’t really done that since, remaining aggressive, but quickly moving on if the price wasn’t right.

If Plan B is Christian Yelich, that would be great news for the Cardinals. If it’s Josh Donaldson, we might have to wait quite a bit longer to see if the Blue Jays can sign Donaldson to a long term deal. If it’s Eric Hosmer, the Cardinals don’t actually get much better for next year.

The Marlins are going to have other offers for Stanton. In a vaccuum, the Cardinals offer for Stanton might be the best, but if the Marlins end up prioritizing salary relief over prospects, the Cardinals are going to have to make a difficult decision on what appears to be something close to a market-rate contract. I’d love to be proved wrong, but I think we are going to be waiting another few weeks before this deal gets done. There just isn’t enough on the table right now to get the Marlins to say yes.