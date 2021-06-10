New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had arguably his finest offensive performance of the year on Wednesday night, homering twice and doubling once while tying a career-high by driving in five runs as part of a 9-6 victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Stanton, who entered the night hitting .256/.328/.463 (121 OPS+), delivered all of his extra-base hits against Twins starter Randy Dobnak. In typical Stanton fashion, each of the three recorded high exit velocities: his first-inning double clocked in 118 mph; his third-inning homer at 113.6 mph; and his fifth-inning homer at 108.5 mph.

What would an article about Stanton's home runs be without video of said dingers? Not one worth clicking. Here's the first, which was estimated by Statcast to travel 423 feet:

And here's the second. Statcast had this one down for 405 feet:

Stanton had previously recorded one other multi-homer game this season, with that coming in late April against the Cleveland franchise. The five runs batted in, meanwhile, are the most he's notched since joining the Yankees. Stanton had collected five RBI in five other games during his big-league career, though none more recently than August of 2017, when he homered twice and plated five versus the San Diego Padres as a member of the Miami Marlins.

It's worth noting that Aaron Judge also homered, making this just the 10th time the pair have gone deep in the same game, according to James Smyth of YES Network.

The Yankees entered the night with a bottom-five offense in Major League Baseball, as determined by their runs scored. New York plated eight runs on Monday and five runs (albeit in a loss) on Sunday, making this the second time all season that the Yankees have scored at least five runs in three consecutive games.