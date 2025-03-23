The New York Yankees still don't have a timeline, or even a hint of one, for the return of slugging DH Giancarlo Stanton and his ailing elbows.

Stanton hasn't played at all this spring because of "severe" soreness and discomfort in both elbows, which raises the possibility of his eventually undergoing season-ending surgery. Stanton recently received platelet-rich plasma injections in both elbows in the hopes of promoting healing, but progress has proved elusive. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on Saturday disclosed to reporters that Stanton has yet to participate in any baseball activities. He also said this, via the New York Daily News:

"I spent some time with him this morning, and he's in good spirits. Certainly we're all hopeful that we can get him back down the line, but, but that's not in the near-term."

Stanton, 35, is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he had a 115 OPS+ with 27 home runs in 114 regular-season games. He followed that up with an electric postseason during the Yankees' run to the pennant. Along the way, Stanton was named ALCS MVP. Injuries have been a persistent worry for Stanton throughout much of the latter half of his career, and he hasn't played in 140 or more games in a season since 2018, his first season in Bronx after being acquired from the Marlins. Despite all the lost time, Stanton is the active MLB leader in career home runs with 429. For the time being, the Yankees figure to go with a platoon at DH in which Ben Rice starts against right-handed starters.

In addition to Stanton's uncertain status moving forward, the Yankee offense is also trying to recover from the departure of Juan Soto, who signed a record $765 million free-agent contract with the crosstown Mets earlier in the offseason.