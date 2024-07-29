The New York Yankees on Monday activated designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton prior to their series opener against the Phillies in Philadelphia. In a corresponding move, the Yankees designated INF/OF Jahmai Jones for assignment. Manage Aaron Boone had previously indicated that Monday was Stanton's most recent targeted return date.

Stanton has not appeared in a big-league contest since straining a hamstring on June 22.

Stanton, 32, had batted .246/.302/.492 (119 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 45 runs batted in over the course of 69 games before his deactivation. During his absence, the Yankees have largely deployed Aaron Judge at DH, opening a spot in the outfield for veteran Trent Grisham to receive more playing time than he did during the early going. The Yankees also recently added Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the mix via trade with the Miami Marlins.

Unfortunately, Stanton is no stranger to injuries. His most recent stay on the shelf was his sixth since the start of the 2021 season. In turn, Stanton has played in just 419 games dating back to Opening Day 2019.

Although the Yankees are coming off a series win over the rival Boston Red Sox, they could use the boost provided by Stanton's bat. New York enters the week with an 8-13 record for month of July. The Yankees, who led the American League East by 1 1/2 games the last time Stanton played, now trail the Baltimore Orioles by one game.