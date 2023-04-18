New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday. On Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone provided a rough timeline for Stanton's return when he told reporters that the club is "hoping" that the slugger will be able to return to the lineup in six weeks or so. That would mean a potential return to the active roster in late May or early June.

Stanton suffered the injury legging out a double Saturday afternoon, and after he was placed on the IL, infielder Oswald Peraza was called up in a corresponding move

Here is the play. Stanton appeared to pull up awkwardly at second base, then was removed for a pinch-runner.

Lower-body injuries limited Stanton to only 290 of 546 regular season games from 2019-22, or 53 percent. Last season Stanton played 110 games around ankle and Achilles trouble, and after returning from the injured list in June, he hit only .166/.272/.425 the rest of the season. Stanton, 33, is hitting .269/.296/.558 with four home runs in the early going this year.

Although Stanton has played five games in the outfield this season, he is primarily a DH, and the Yankees figure to rotate players through the DH spot during his absence. DJ LeMahieu, who spent the offseason rehabbing a major toe injury and missed a few games with a quad injury last week, could get a healthy dose of DH at-bats in the short-term.

The 22-year-old Peraza is one of New York's top prospects. He opened the season in Triple-A after losing the shortstop competition to Anthony Volpe in spring training. With Josh Donaldson expected to come off the injured list Wednesday, Peraza's stay on the MLB roster may be short. Donaldson has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since April 5.