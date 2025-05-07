New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton told reporters on Wednesday that he hopes to rejoin the big-league lineup before the end of May. Stanton, who isn't eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list until May 27, has missed the entire season to date due to elbow tendinitis in both arms.

Stanton had, at one point, discussed the possibility of undergoing season-ending surgery. Now, he's optimistic that he won't need a lengthy rehab assignment. (MLB rules dictate that positional players are allowed up to 20 days on rehab assignment; pitchers are allowed up to 30 days.)

"It depends on what kind of arms I get available [for live batting practice sessions]," Stanton said, "and how I feel in those at-bats."

Stanton, 35, hit .233/.298/.475 (115 OPS+) with 27 home runs and 72 runs batted in last season. He then enjoyed a stellar postseason, batting .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and three additional extra-base hits in 14 playoff games. Stanton's heroics helped lift the Yankees to the American League pennant, though they lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Stanton unavailable so far, the Yankees have largely tasked Ben Rice with designated hitter duties. Rice entered Wednesday with 24 starts at DH in 36 games. The Yankees have also given multiple starts to Aaron Judge, Jasson Domínguez, and Paul Goldschmidt. New York's DH combination has compiled a 1.008 OPS, the highest mark at the position for any team.

The Yankees entered Wednesday with a 20-16 record that puts them in first place in the AL East. New York will wrap up a series against the San Diego Padres ahead of an off day. The Yankees will then begin a weekend series in West Sacramento against the Athletics on Friday.