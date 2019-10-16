Giancarlo Stanton injury update: Yankees slugger's status for ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros remains uncertain

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will resume the ALCS with Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday evening after Wednesday's scheduled game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Astros currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton suffered a strained right quadriceps while running out an infield single in Game 1 and did not play in Game 2. Stanton sat out again for Game 3 on Tuesday despite being declared available off the bench by the team. As of Wednesday, his status for Game 4 on Thursday is still unclear. Here's what manager Aaron Boone told reporters about Stanton's status, including Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Asked if Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for Game 4, Boone said, "I'm not sure, I'm not really close to making that decision yet."

Stanton is expected to be available as a pinch hitter, but whether or not he can play a larger role remains to be seen. The Yankees have the option to replace him on the roster, but that would make him ineligible to play in the World Series, should the team advance past the ALCS. Stanton told reporters that he is able to hit, but running the bases and playing the outfield are still an issue.

Brett Gardner has played left field in his absence, with Aaron Hicks starting in center. Outfielder Mike Tauchman was diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf strain at the beginning of September. General manager Brian Cashman told the New York Post's Joel Sherman before Game 3 of the ALCS that Tauchman is now "healthy and eligible" to return to the roster, should the Yankees need to find a replacement for Stanton, or anyone else on the roster.

Limited by injuries, Stanton played in just 18 games during the regular season. He homered in the ALCS opener, off Zack Greinke. Through four games this postseason, Stanton's hitting .300/.467/.600 with two RBI, four walks and three strikeouts.