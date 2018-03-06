Giancarlo Stanton is here to make you feel bad about your abs

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is a rather impressive physical specimen when he steps into the batter's box, and that's before you consider his 59-homer season or his 267 homers through his age-27 season (which is eighth in MLB history behind A-Rod, Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Mathews, Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols, Mickey Mantle and Mel Ott).

As it turns out, he's just as imposing while, um, posing shirtless for the cover of Men's Health.

New team, same muscles.@Giancarlo818, the latest @Yankees slugger, is our cover guy for April — just in time for baseball season.



See how he became @MLB's reigning home run king: https://t.co/21cdIsyK0L pic.twitter.com/Cfs5XkDXCU — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) March 6, 2018

OK, so, yes, that's impressive. True story, I had just finished working out and hopped on Twitter for a second and those pictures/videos are the first thing I saw. Talk about feeling good after a workout and then taking a punch to the (beer) gut. C'mon!

Giancarlo Stanton: Smasher of baseballs and now the confidence of most men who work out.