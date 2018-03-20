Giancarlo Stanton is not a fan of the home run sculpture at Marlins Park

During his introductory press conference with the New York Yankees back in December, reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton did not hold back while criticizing the Miami Marlins, his former team. He called the Marlins a "circus" and ripped ownership for not doing what it takes to win.

Another thing Stanton doesn't like about the Marlins? The home run sculpture at Marlins Park. He told Ben Reiter of Sports Illustrated he can't stand the thing. From Reiter:

"I can't stand that sculpture," he says. "I never liked it. I hope Jeter takes it down. He said he wants to. I hope he does. All it does is suggest that this place is a circus, and we're the main attraction.

Stanton is of course the all-time home run leader at Marlins Park, so he set the home run sculpture off more than anyone. His 112 homers at Marlins Park is easily the most in ballpark history. Marcell Ozuna is a distant second with 48.

I know the home run sculpture is big and obnoxious and gaudy, but man, it's so perfectly Miami. Look at this thing:

From what I can gather, Marlins fans and people in Miami hate the home run sculpture while many out-of-towners love it. I know I do. How have that the Marlins not turned that thing into a novelty alarm clock giveaway yet?

The Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group was reportedly looking to remove the home run sculpture, but that won't happen. That's a good thing as far as I'm concerned.