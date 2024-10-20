For the first time since 2009, the New York Yankees are going to the World Series. The Yankees outlasted the Cleveland Guardians in 10 innings in Game 5 of the ALCS on Saturday night (NYY 5, CLE 2 in 10 innings) to clinch the American League pennant. They will play either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Juan Soto provided the series-clinching blow with his three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning in Game 5. That was not enough to win him ALCS MVP honors, however. Those went to Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning earlier in the game. It was his fourth home run of the series. Stanton was named ALCS MVP after Game 5.

Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP, hit only .222 in the ALCS -- 4 for 18 -- but all four hits were home runs, and they were important home runs that helped decide games. He drove in seven runs and had 16 total bases in the five games. Even with a .222 average, Stanton was the most impactful player in the series. He was a menace.

While Stanton, who turns 35 in early November, is no longer that MVP-caliber slugger of yore, but he's still capable of punishing displays of power. He still registers at the top of the scale when it comes batted-ball power metrics, and during the regular season he hit 27 homers in 114 games for the Yankees. As for his postseason exploits, Stanton now has 16 playoff home runs in just 36 games -- an all-time record through a player's first 36 postseason games. In the ALCS, his production was especially crucial, as Aaron Judge still isn't producing in vintage fashion. Indeed, Stanton's clutch game-tying homer in Game 5 came moments after Judge hit into what appeared to be a rally-killing double play.

Stanton becomes the first Yankee to win the ALCS MVP award since CC Sabathia in 2009. He's the first Yankee hitter to win the award since David Justice in 2000.