Giancarlo Stanton-Red Sox talks heating up

Trade talks between the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins over star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton have been gaining traction in the past few days, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported yesterday.

“They’re definitely in play,” a source told Spencer.

Writers speculate that Stanton would like to play on one of the two coasts, but there has been no formal indication of that. The only preference Stanton has stated publicly is that he wants to be part of a winning team, and not part of a rebuild.

The Marlins reportedly had conversations with the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds over Stanton, but any discussions would be in the preliminary stage.

The new Miami ownership, headlined by Derek Jeter, wants to decrease the teams’ payroll to $90 million, and trading Stanton’s contract monstrosity is likely part of the front offices’ plan.

Rundowns and lineups are the lifelines of live TV news broadcasts, sports highlight shows, and talk radio programs. Designed in a similar style as Microsoft Excel sheets, they are used to itemize everything from segment times, video elements, on-screen graphics and fonts, and sponsorship information. Talk Radio lineups are a little less sophisticated, but include many of the same detailed elements included in TV rundowns – commercial break times, sponsor mentions, and of course, guest information.

But what if all that meticulous planing has to be thrown out?

Last Tuesday, it happened. When the news first broke of Roy Halladay’s plane crashing off of the Florida coast, it was controlled chaos for sports radio and TV show producers in Toronto.

Todd Hayes went behind the scenes of The Scott MacArthur Show and OverDrive on TSN, and Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown on Sportsnet 590, to show how the industry reacted on the fly to the news.

It’s a piece worth reading once, or maybe even twice.

Other “news”:

The New York Yankees interviewed Eric Wedge to fill their vacant managerial position. Wedge currently works within the player development department with the Blue Jays.

Lourdes Gurriel has sprouted a pineapple on the top of his head in the AFL.

You can tell it's November when I'm reporting on the hair of a #BlueJays prospect, but, I mean: pic.twitter.com/Ah8FHT4vvW — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 12, 2017