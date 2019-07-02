Giancarlo Stanton shares emotional tribute to Tyler Skaggs, message for grieving Angels teammates

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton joined the MLB community in mourning the loss of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, and posted a heartfelt tribute to Skaggs' teammates and loved ones. On Monday, Skaggs, 27, was found dead at the team hotel in Texas hours before a scheduled game against the Rangers.

During the 2016 season, Stanton dealt with the sudden death of his Miami Marlins teammate Jose Fernandez, who died at the age of 24 in a boating accident.

Speaking from experience, Stanton shared how the Angels players can work through the death of their teammate. "My message to the Angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up," Stanton wrote.

Here's Stanton's message in full:

RIP Bro, My heart goes out to your family. My message to the Angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up.

You're going to wonder why all of this is happening , is it real, why are u suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant.

Some Anger will ensue while u have to grieve in a fish bowl.. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that.

The first days back to schedule are the weirdest feeling, from the energy to the questions to having to walk by his locker.

Try to Focus & understand how important your strength is for his family, all of your supporters & anyone looking for the power to overcome something. They're looking @ you for guidance. So you all really need each other right now.

Stay strong fellas I'm thinking about you!

The Southlake Police Department have not yet announced the cause of Skaggs' death but said that foul play or sucide are "not suspected."

Skaggs had just pitched on Saturday against Oakland and was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA this season. He would've turned 28 on July 13, and pitched in the majors in parts of seven seasons.

The Angels postponed their scheduled game Monday night against the Rangers. The teams are set to start their series at Globe Life Park on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET.