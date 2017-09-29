Giancarlo Stanton's path to 60 home runs looks very promising

After cracking a pair of dingers Thursday, Marlins cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton is only one away from 60 home runs for the season. At this writing, he has three games to get that one home run, and if he does so he'll become just the sixth player to hit 60 in a season (Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa did it twice).

Stanton and the Marlins will be facing the Braves at home over those final three games. Here's how Stanton has fared in his career against Atlanta's probable starters for the remainder of this series ...

LHP Luiz Gohara goes Friday for Atlanta (start time: 7:10 p.m. ET). The 21-year-old rookie this season has allowed two home runs in 23 1/3 innings. He has never faced Stanton and the Marlins. He's a lefty, as noted. For his career, Stanton has averaged a home run every 11.6 at-bats against left-handers. Against right-handers, he has averaged a home run every 13.9 at-bats.

RHP Lucas Sims is slated to start Saturday (7:10 p.m. ET). This season, the rookie Sims has allowed eight home runs in 55 2/3 innings, and right-handed batters have accounted for all but one of those homers. Stanton has come to the plate just five times against Sims and managed a single and an HBP.

LHP Max Fried -- yet another rookie -- is likely to go in the season finale Sunday (3:10 p.m. ET). Fried has given up three homers in 21 2/3 innings this season, all to right-handed batters. Care to guess who hit one of them? Yep, Stanton on Sept. 9 in Atlanta ...

Giancarlo Stanton HR (54) Vs Max Fried de Atlanta #YEsaNoRegresaMas Juego 142 #MLB la mayor cantidad desde los 54 de Jose Bautista en 2010 pic.twitter.com/1qm0C5EcH8 — Pascual Artiles (@artilespascual) September 9, 2017

So in Miami this weekend, Stanton will face three rookie starters who combined have fewer than 100 career innings at the big-league level, and he'll have the platoon advantage in two of those matchups. Favorable conditions, those.

As for the venue, Marlins Park is generally a run-suppressing environment, but, well, no one seems to have told Mr. Stanton that. This season, Stanton has averaged a home run every 8.6 at-bats at home and every 11.3 at-bats on the road. It's not just a 2017 thing, either: For his career, Stanton has averaged a home run every 11.9 at-bats at Marlins Park and a home run per 14.4 at-bats everywhere else.

Should we repeat ourselves? Yes, we should: Stanton is facing all rookies -- two of them left-handed -- in a ballpark that has been very accommodating toward him. As such, don't be surprised if Stanton joins this elite group before the weekend's up.