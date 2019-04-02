Giants add veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar in four-player trade with Blue Jays
Pillar was the longest-tenured member of the Blue Jays
On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they were trading their longest-tenured player, outfielder Kevin Pillar, to the San Francisco Giants. In exchange, the Blue Jays received right-handers Juan De Paula and Derek Law, along with recently designated infielder Alen Hanson.
The best get for the Blue Jays was certainly De Paula, who was ranked as the Giants No. 19 prospect. The 21-year-old posted a 1.72 ERA in 52.1 innings at Single-A last season with a 9.5 K/9. With Pillar leaving Toronto, No. 5 prospect Anthony Alford now appears poised for a shot at the everyday starting center field job. And worst case scenario, if Alford doesn't seem ready, the Blue Jays could move Randal Grichuk over to center and have Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney play the corners.
On the flip side of the trade, the Giants add another veteran reinforcement to their young outfield. Outfielder Michael Reed was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Pillar on the 40-man roster. Now, San Francisco's new outfield will probably consist of Steven Duggar moving from center to left, Pillar taking over at center and Gerardo Parra playing right field. The Giants will also have an off the bench option in Connor Joe.
Pillar, 30, hit .252/.282/.426 in 2018. He is owed $5.8 million for the 2019 season, and he has one more year of arbitration eligibility. He's is 1 for 16 through the first five games this season, and while he probably won't make a big offensive impact on the Giants lineup, it's Pillar's elite defense that will be a bigger help for. I'm sure Giants fans are hoping they'll get a chance to see some of his highlight-reel catches in 2019.
More than anything, Pillar will bring experience with him to rebuilding San Francisco, as he's entering his seventh year in the majors. Pillar's veteran mentorship is going to be crucial for Duggar and Joe, who have a total of 51 MLB games between them.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees vs. Tigers odds, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Yankees vs. Tigers game 10,000 ti...
-
Phillies vs. Nationals preview, pick
Bryce Harper returns to Washington for the first time since choosing Philadelphia
-
8 principles of baseball uni fashion
The Indians' uniforms for their home opener were good but not perfect
-
Report: Braves, Acuna close to extension
Acuna is the latest young star to land an big contract extension
-
Dykstra denies claims of racial slurs
The slurs were allegedly being cast toward Dennis 'Oil Can' Boyd
-
Harper returns to D.C. with the Phillies
This will be more than just a two-game series between division rivals in early April