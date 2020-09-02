The San Francisco Giants incinerated the Colorado Rockies by a score of 23-5 (box score) on Tuesday night, and San Francisco outfielder Alex Dickerson tied a major league record with five extra-base hits for the game.

Dickerson becomes the 15th player in MLB history to hit five extra-base hits in a game, and he becomes just the second to do so while also drawing a walk in the same game. Prominent among Dickerson's knock was a first-inning home run that traveled 480 feet, which makes it the longest home by a Giant in the Statcast era (i.e., from 2015 onward). Here's a look:

Dickerson in the ninth narrowly missed hitting a record-tying fourth home run in the game, as he smacked a 414-foot double that the cavernous Coors outfield managed to contain. As Sarah Langs notes, Dickerson's double would've been a home run in all other 29 major league ballparks. Qualifier: Rockies catcher Drew Butera was pitching.

Dickerson's 16 total bases ties the Giants' single-game record set by Willie Mays in 1961. At the team level, the onslaught was such that two other Giants -- Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano -- matched Dickerson's six RBI for the game. Dickerson came into the game with a slash line of .221/.299/.395 for the season. He left the game with a 2020 slash line of .261/.337/.543.

The Giants have now won of their last 13 and despite being one game below .500 for the season find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot in the NL.