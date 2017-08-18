Giants' Brandon Crawford sends writer his jock strap after hitting him in BP

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is having a poor season. He entered Friday batting .225/.274/.355, marks that result in a would-be career-worst 65 OPS+. The Giants as a whole are, obviously enough, not doing well, either.

Yet let it be known that Crawford hasn't lost his sense of humor.

On Thursday, Crawford hit Philadelphia Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury in the groin with an errant throw during batting practice. Crawford made it up to Salisbury in the most ballplayer of ways -- by sending him a signed jock strap:

Good sport Brandon Crawford sent a peace offering to @JSalisburyCSN after accidentally drilling him in the fruit bowl during BP. pic.twitter.com/xWlm3KcIDV — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 18, 2017

For those unwilling to zoom in on a picture of a jock strap, it appears Crawford signed the garment with "To Jim, my bad!" Fair enough. It's been an odd week for Salisbury, by the way, who admitted to putting mayo in his coffee a few days back:

I once used mayo in coffee when out of half and half. not half bad — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyCSN) August 16, 2017

Of course, there are a lot of questions to be asked about Salisbury's taste buds, but even more to ask about this gifting -- including whether Crawford had used the jock strap in question. But give the whole thing this much: this is as baseball as life gets.