Giants call on son of Hall of Famer Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez to join their major league pitching staff

The Giants are apparently going to make a roster move Monday afternoon that brings Dereck Rodriguez to the majors. He said as much on Instagram with the caption "just got the best call of my life!!!!! It's show time!!!!"

Rodriguez's given name is actually Ivan Dereck Rodriguez and, yes, that sounds pretty familiar. While many of us pine for the son of a Hall of Famer named Vladimir Guerrero, this kid is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

Dereck, 25, was actually a sixth-round pick out of high school as an outfielder and played a few seasons in the minors as an outfielder before converting to pitcher in time for the 2014 season. He was with the Twins organization until this past offseason, when he signed as a minor-league free agent with the Giants.

In nine Triple-A starts this season, Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53 strikeouts against 11 walks in 50 1/3 innings.