Giants CEO Larry Baer says he had an 'unfortunate public argument' with his wife after video shows altercation

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer dragged his wife, Pam, out of a chair and caused her to fall to the ground during a public altercation Friday, video obtained by TMZ shows. Witnesses say the two were in a loud argument and Baer tried to take a cell phone away from his wife.

Matthias Gafni and Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle have more details:

The video shows Baer stepping over his wife, Pam, as she sits in a chair in the plaza in Hayes Valley before noon. She screams, "Oh my God, no, help!" as Baer appears to try to grab something out of her right hand. Both Baer and his wife were having coffee, and both wore suits. ... Later, nearby workers described portions of the incident at Proxy, a plaza at Octavia and Hayes streets with coffee and juice shops, a pizza cart, a movie screen and chairs for visitors. The witnesses, who declined to be identified, said they heard a couple arguing before the incident escalated. One said the woman said, "Larry, sit down, sit down." Just after 11:30 a.m., some witnesses said, they heard a woman screaming, and looked over to see a man standing over a woman. They said several people then tried to intervene, and the man backed off.

Police were called to the scene:

Police now at the scene talking to witnesses pic.twitter.com/2eM3JsLxL6 — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019

Baer said the following to Sernoffsky soon after the incident:

"My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it's embarrassing."

The Giants have not yet commented on the video.

Baer was named the team's CEO in 2012. He is their designated control person for matters with MLB.