The San Francisco Giants have fired manager Bob Melvin, the team announced Monday. His contract option for 2026 was picked up in July. Despite starting this season 28-19, the Giants finished right at .500 at 81-81. They went 161-163 in two years under Melvin, who was hired by the previous Farhan Zaidi front office regime.

"After meeting with ownership, I met with Bob today to inform him of my decision," president of baseball operations Buster Posey said in a statement. "On behalf of the organization, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for his dedication, professionalism, and class. I wish him all the best."

"After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team. The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward."

Given their ties, it has been speculated Posey will try to lure former Giants manager Bruce Bochy back to San Francisco. This was the final season on Bochy's three-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Bochy of course managed the Giants from 2007-19 and led the team to three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014). Posey played for Bochy from 2009-19.

The Giants have a fairly strong core poised to contend right away. Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers anchor the middle of the lineup and top prospect Bryce Eldridge made his MLB debut in September. Logan Webb, one of the sport's true aces, fronts a rotation that also includes Robbie Ray. It figures to be a desirable managerial job.

Melvin, 63, just wrapped up his 22nd season as a big-league manager. He went from the Seattle Mariners (2003-04) to the Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-09) to the Oakland Athletics (2011-21) to the San Diego Padres (2022-23) to the Giants (2024-25). His career record is 1,678-1,588 (.514). Melvin has not won a World Series a manager.

San Francisco has missed the postseason each of the last four years and eight times in the last nine years.