Prior to Monday night's exhibition game in Oakland, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler became the first MLB manager to kneel during the national anthem this year. Several other Giants personnel took a knee as well, including outfielders Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski.

Here's an image of Kapler during the anthem:

Former Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem in 2017. In doing so he joined a movement revived by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Maxwell split 2018 between Triple-A and the A's and played last season in Mexico.

The ongoing protests have become part of the public consciousness in recent years as a symbol of opposition to racism and police brutality. Last month Kapler made several posts in support of Black Lives Matter on Instagram. He wrote:

"The number one thing I can do right now is carefully listen to black people. I can hear their stories, their experiences and their pain. I can ask follow-up questions. I can use my platform and my voice to amplify theirs. The follow-up step is to encourage and have the difficult conversation in the clubhouse."

Kapler also noted racism, sexism, and other forms of discrimination are "happening all the time in baseball environments as well as society." He vowed to push for more "raw, open and sometimes uncomfortable conversations" about such issues in the clubhouse.

If recent history is any guide, Kapler will be the first MLB manager to kneel during the national anthem, but he won't be the last.