Giants' Johnny Cueto a 'strong possibility' for Tommy John surgery, Bruce Bochy says
That's how manager Bruce Bochy characterized the status of the injured Cueto
The Giants on Monday placed right-handed starter Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain. Given that Cueto missed two months earlier this season with elbow inflammation and recently indicated that he'd been pitching with pain, this bad news isn't terribly surprising:
If Cueto, age 32, does soon undergo Tommy John surgery, then he'll miss the remainder of this season and quite possibly all of of 2019, as well. This season, those elbow problems have limited Cueto to just nine starts and 53 innings, over which he's been quite effective (3.23 ERA).
Cueto initially signed a six-year, $130 million contract with the Giants in December of 2015. That contract included an opt-out after the 2017 season. Cueto's struggles last season prompted him not to exercise that opt-out, and now the Giants are committed to him through at least 2021 (he's got a $22 million club option/$5 million buyout for 2022). In his first season with the Giants, Cueto thrived and finished sixth in the NL Cy Young balloting. Since then, though, it's been a mix of injuries and ineffectiveness.
The Giants presently sit at one game below .500, which in tandem with the Cueto news will no doubt leave some to speculate that San Fran will sell off before Tuesday's non-waiver deadline. On that front ...
The Giants have long resisted any kind of rebuild, and Cueto's grim outlook reportedly hasn't changed their tack.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: McCutchen on the block?
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Astros GM explains Osuna addition
Robert Osuna is still serving a 75-game suspension under the league's domestic violence po...
-
Yankees acquire Twins' Lynn
The Yankees have again reportedly moved to fortify their pitching staff
-
Phillies vs. Red Sox: How to watch
Eastern division leaders square off on Monday night in Boston
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Indians contact Nationals about Harper
It's not likely that Harper finds his way to Cleveland, but it's possible