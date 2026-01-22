San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was temporarily detained by Customs and Border Protection agents in Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after forgetting his travel documents while trying to enter the country.

Lee forgot his documents in South Korea, according to the office of Nancy Pelosi, who serves San Francisco in the U.S. House of Representatives. Lee was born in Japan but is of Korean descent and spent the first seven years of his professional baseball career in KBO (Korea Baseball Organization).

"Earlier today, Jung Hoo Lee experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue," the Giants said in a statement. "The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved."

Lee was not traveling with any contraband and his detention was not political, Giants general manager Zack Minasian told The Athletic.

Lee, 27, hit .266/.327/.407 (110 OPS+) with 31 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs, 55 RBI, 73 runs, 10 steals and 1.7 WAR last season with the Giants. It was his second season stateside and his first as a starter getting regular playing time. The Giants finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs for their fourth straight season.

He is scheduled to appear at Giants Fanfest on Saturday before the team heads to spring training. Lee is also set to play for Korea in the World Baseball Classic.