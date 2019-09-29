Giants' Madison Bumgarner pinch-hits, gets standing ovation in what could be San Francisco send-off
The Giants legend will hit free agency after this season, and it's unclear if he'll return to the franchise
Sunday was an emotional day for the San Francisco Giants fan base. In addition to bidding farewell to future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy, they also sent their longtime ace Madison Bumgarner off into the dark night that is free agency.
Bochy had announced earlier in the week that Bumgarner wouldn't be pitching this weekend. Yet that didn't stop Bumgarner from making one final appearance in Sunday's season finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- as a pinch-hitter in place of Brandon Crawford during the bottom of the fifth inning. The crowd, predictably, gave him a standing ovation. Take a look:
Alas, Bumgarner didn't add to his lore with a home run -- instead, he lined out to third base and was promptly removed from the game.
If this is the end for Bumgarner's Giants career, it comes after 286 regular-season starts and a career 3.13 ERA and 4.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 37 career Wins Above Replacement place him eighth in franchise history among pitchers, per Baseball Reference. That number doesn't include his 16 postseason appearances, in which he notched a 2.11 ERA and helped the franchise win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
Oh, and as for Bumgarner's hitting -- more hype than substance for the most part -- he entered Sunday with a .532 OPS and 19 career home runs to go with 62 runs batted in.
