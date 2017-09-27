Giants' Matt Cain announces retirement after 13 seasons, three World Series rings

Right-hander Matt Cain, a stalwart who was part of the Giants' three recent World Series teams, is reportedly calling it a career. He announced his retirement while speaking to reporters on Wedneday.

Matt Cain announced his retirement. Saturday's appearance will be the final one of his career. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 27, 2017

Cain, who will turn only 33 this weekend, was San Francisco's first-round pick in the 2002 draft. He broke into the big leagues in 2005 and spent his entire 13-year career with the Giants, going 104-118 with a 3.69 ERA (108 ERA+) overall.

At his peak, Cain averaged 216 2/3 innings per season with a 3.18 ERA (126 ERA+) from 2007-12. He went to three All-Star Games and received Cy Young votes in three seasons. Cain was a key member of the team's 2010 and 2014 postseason runs, throwing 51 1/3 innings with a 2.10 ERA in eight career postseason starts. That includes a 0.00 ERA in three starts during the 2010 postseason.

On June 13, 2012, Cain threw the 22nd perfect game in MLB history. It is still the only perfect game in Giants franchise history.

This is the final season of the six-year, $127 million contract extension Cain signed back in 2012. He's struggled quite a bit the last few years, throwing 359 2/3 innings with a 5.30 ERA from 2014-17, including a 5.66 ERA in 119 1/3 innings this year. The end is rarely pretty, but for a number of years, Cain and Tim Lincecum formed arguably the best 1-2 rotation punch in baseball.