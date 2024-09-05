The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a six-year, $151 million contract extension with All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman, the club announced shortly after their 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday evening.

Chapman, 31, agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal that included two player options and one mutual option this past spring. This new deal overrides those options. Chapman will receive $25 million per season through 2030 along with a $1 million signing bonus, the Giants announced.

Through 136 games this season, Chapman has hit .247/.333/.445 (121 OPS+) with 33 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 90 runs, 13 stolen bases and 6.0 WAR, the latter due in large part to his superb defense at third base. He's in the midst of his best all-around season since finishing in the top seven of AL MVP voting in back-to-back seasons with Oakland in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The Giants fell to 68-72 after the loss on Wednesday, putting them 8.5 games out of a playoff spot with 22 games left to play, so they are essentially out of contention.

Still, there was some good news for the Giants coming from Oracle Park on Wednesday evening: Chapman won't be hitting free agency this coming offseason or any offseason, for that matter, for quite a while.