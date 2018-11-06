Giants, Orioles reportedly narrowing GM searches
Will the Giants turn to their archrivals for their next general manager?
Free agency has already begun, and the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles are still without permanent general managers. The Giants, coming off consecutive losing seasons, are working to replace Bobby Evans, who was let go near the end of the regular season. As for the Orioles, fresh off a 115-loss campaign, they let Dan Duquette go after seven seasons at the helm.
Here's the latest on the Giants' situation ...
Zaidi, 41, came to the Dodgers from the Athletics' front office. In L.A., he's the GM, but he works under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Presumably Zaidi in San Francisco would be at the top of the baseball ops food chain. Otherwise, it would be at best a lateral move. Bloom, 35, is vice president of baseball operations for the Rays and was a finalist for the Mets' GM job. Kim Ng, a longtime exec at the team and league levels, is also another candidate in San Francisco.
The Orioles, meantime ...
Obviously, being in the upper reaches of the Astros' front office tends to make one a viable candidate these days. More on the Baltimore front ...
Cherington, 44, of course was GM of the Red Sox and largely built their 2013 championship team.
The Giants appear closer to naming their new GM than do the Orioles, who are also considering a number of other candidates besides Elias and Cherington, who, as noted, might not even want the job.
The Orioles are committed to a rebuild, but it remains to be seen whether the Giants opt to tear it down or seek to add pieces to their aging core. Already, the Giants have been mentioned in connection with generational free agent Bryce Harper.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
deGrom's case to be an NL MVP finalist
The Mets' ace deserved more consideration
-
MLB announces major award finalists
The top three vote-getters for each major award have been announced
-
2019 Today's Game HoF ballot released
This year's ballot includes six former players, three former managers, and one exec.
-
Yusei Kikuchi to be posted for MLB
Kikuchi is considered one of the best pitchers in Japan
-
White Sox interested in Harper, Machado
The White Sox have not historically been a big spender
-
Marlins continue rebrand with new colors
The Marlins are determined to look different in the Derek Jeter era