Giants' Pablo Sandoval to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss rest of 2019

San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval will undergo Tommy John surgery in September and miss the remainder of the season. The team made the announcement on Saturday. Sandoval had been on the IL with elbow inflammation.

Sandoval, 33, had enjoyed a renaissance with the Giants, the team with he spent the first seven years of his career. Following a disastrous run with the Red Sox -- one that saw him released with almost $50 million still left on his contract -- Sandoval rediscovered productivity last season with the Giants. Since the start of the 2018 season, Sandoval has put up an OPS+ of 108 with 23 home runs in 199 games while seeing time at three different positions (in addition to making two scoreless appearances on the mound).

Sandoval is in the final year his contract and will be eligible for free agency this offseason. Typically, position players need nine to 10 months recovery time in order to return to game action. Given Sandoval's age and inconsistent recent record of performance, it's not certain he'll see a major-league field again. At present, Sandoval has a career WAR of 19.8 to go with his 2012 World Series MVP award.