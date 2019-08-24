Giants' Pablo Sandoval to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss rest of 2019
The Giants made the announcement on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval will undergo Tommy John surgery in September and miss the remainder of the season. The team made the announcement on Saturday. Sandoval had been on the IL with elbow inflammation.
Sandoval, 33, had enjoyed a renaissance with the Giants, the team with he spent the first seven years of his career. Following a disastrous run with the Red Sox -- one that saw him released with almost $50 million still left on his contract -- Sandoval rediscovered productivity last season with the Giants. Since the start of the 2018 season, Sandoval has put up an OPS+ of 108 with 23 home runs in 199 games while seeing time at three different positions (in addition to making two scoreless appearances on the mound).
Sandoval is in the final year his contract and will be eligible for free agency this offseason. Typically, position players need nine to 10 months recovery time in order to return to game action. Given Sandoval's age and inconsistent recent record of performance, it's not certain he'll see a major-league field again. At present, Sandoval has a career WAR of 19.8 to go with his 2012 World Series MVP award.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Nats continue hot streak
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
How to watch: Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is underway in South Williamsport
-
Cervelli signs deal with Braves
Cervelli hasn't played in a big-league game since May due to a concussion
-
Brewers DFA injured starter Chacin
Chacin, 31, hadn't been effective this season and is currently injured
-
Orioles front office overhaul begins
The O's were mathematically eliminated Friday -- more than a week before the start of Sept...
-
Best cleats from MLB Players' Weekend
Players have the chance to switch things up with their cleats this weekend, and the results...