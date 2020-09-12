Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres at Petco Park has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization. MLB also announced that Saturday's scheduled game between the two teams has also been postponed.

Here is the full announcement from MLB:

Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Giants' organization, tonight's and tomorrow's scheduled games between the Giants and the host San Diego Padres at Petco Park have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

While no official reason for the postponement was given immediately on Friday, the Padres soon after announced the positive test. The decision wasn't made until minutes before scheduled first pitch on Friday night. It's not yet known whether the positive case is a Giants player.

Both the Giants and Padres are presently in playoff position in the National League with less than three weeks to go in the abbreviated 60-game regular season.

Earlier this season, the Marlins and Cardinals were forced to postpone several games because of COVID clusters with their respective organizations. Earlier this month, the A's were forced to postpone four games because of a positive test.