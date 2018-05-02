Giants place Johnny Cueto on the disabled list, leaving them without both their aces

The San Francisco Giants received some good news on Tuesday night, announcing that staff ace Madison Bumgarner could resume throwing this weekend for the first time since fracturing his hand during spring training.

Unfortunately, because the Giants seem as cursed as any other club in the land, that positivity was soon overshadowed by more bad news: Johnny Cueto will miss action due to elbow inflammation:

Cueto on the DL. Right elbow inflammation. Not good. #sfgiants — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) May 2, 2018

Cueto, 32, had thus far been one of the top pitchers in baseball. In 32 innings, he'd allowed one home run and posted a 0.84 ERA and 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He heads to the disabled list leading the Giants in Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference. Cueto joins Bumgarner, Joe Panik, Hunter Pence, Mark Melancon, Josh Osich, and Mac Williamson on the mend.

In a corresponding move, the Giants recalled Andrew Suarez. In his one big-league start, he allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He's considered the 10th-best prospect in the system by MLB.com due to four average or better offerings. He figures to mature into a back-end starter.

The rest of the Giants' rotation will include Ty Blach, Chris Stratton, Jeff Samardzija, and Derek Holland. Should the Giants suffer another injury before Bumgarner or Cueto return, they'd likely turn to Tyler Beede.